A man was arrested after a police report was filed on Aug. 15 accusing him of inappropriately touching a teenage girl known to him.

Lorenzo Blas Flores, 79, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police that in the summer of 2018 the suspect touched her breast, telling her “Wow, you’re getting older,” before he kissed her on the cheek and lips.

The victim cried to a family member who was in the room, documents state.

The second alleged incident happened back in May when the suspect called the victim over to show a sign of respect, or "amen."

The suspect then inappropriately touched the child, documents state.

The suspect is also being accused of touching another female victim sometime between February and March, documents state.