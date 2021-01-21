Court documents: Suspect told police he was using meth inside beheading victim's apartment

The defendant facing a murder charge in the beheading of Andrew Ray Castro on Tuesday told police he was using methamphetamine in the victim's apartment in Santa Rita, according to the prosecution in court documents.

The victim's wife found him decapitated in a wheelchair in their home, according to the prosecution.

Donovan Allen Chargualuaf Ornellas, 40, a former Department of Youth Affairs officer, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the commission of a felony in the Superior Court of Guam.

Police received a call from the apartment around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The victim's wife was found distraught outside the apartment and told a responding police officer her husband is dead.

"The officer entered the apartment and observed a lifeless, decapitated male sitting in a wheelchair," court documents state.

The wife told police she had seen her husband alive and well earlier that morning when she left for work.

The victim's wife told police when she left the apartment for work, her husband was with Ornellas, and that her husband did not appear to be in any distress.

"She reported that no other person was in the apartment – except for Ornellas and Andrew – when she left for work," the prosecution stated in court documents.

After police found Ornellas, and after having advised the suspect of his rights, the prosecution stated, the defendant "wrote a statement in which he describes using crystal methamphetamine while at Andrew's apartment."

Ornellas allegedly went on to describe driving to an area in the north of Guam and leaving the head in a burned car in the jungle, court documents stated. Police stated the victim's head was found in Dededo.

The prosecutor in the case is Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther.