Court: Feds must find habitats for 23 species

The Center for Biological Diversity and Blue Ocean Law announced a legal victory in their efforts to hold the federal government accountable for fulfilling environmental protections laws that help safeguard threatened animals and plants.

The group filed a petition for the U.S. government to recognize 23 plants and animals found in Micronesia as endangered species in May 2004.

The designation was eventually made in 2015. The species include the Marianas subspecies of the Pacific sheath-tailed bat, the Marianas skink, the Mariana eight-spot butterfly, the Rota blue damselfly, the Guam tree snail and the Micronesian cycad.

But following the designations, the federal government failed to identify critical habitats for protection – a critical step to prevent their extinction, and a requirement under the Endangered Species Act. The center gave notice of its intent to bring the suit in August 2019, Post files show, and eventually filed its court challenge in July 2021.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has now agreed to act on critical habitats for the nine rare animals and 14 plants by June 26, 2025, according to a release.

“Without critical habitat designations, native species like the Mariana eight-spot butterfly, which exists only in the Marianas Islands, would be lost, and along with them irretrievable aspects of our Indigenous ecosystem and culture,” said local attorney Julian Aguon of Blue Ocean Law. “As Indigenous peoples, we stand up for our other-than-human relatives.”

The species, found on Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, are threatened by habitat loss due to urban sprawl, military expansion and climate change, according to the center.

“I’m relieved these 23 beautiful Pacific Island species found nowhere else on Earth will finally get badly needed habitat protections,” said Maxx Phillips, Hawai‘i director and a staff attorney for the center. “This is a big win, as endangered and threatened species with federally protected critical habitat are twice as likely to recover as those without such protections. Safeguarding the places these unique plants and animals require for survival is crucial in our fight against the extinction crisis.”

According to a release, the unique species, including tiny sac-winged bats, bright orange and yellow tree snails, and beautiful eight-spot butterflies, are also vulnerable because of small population sizes, invasive species and limited range.

Designating critical habitats helps prevent federal actions that destroy or harm areas that plants and animals need to survive, and help conserve remaining limited native ranges for these species.

“Several of the species on Guam and other islands in the northern Marianas are severely threatened by military expansion related to the relocation of 5,000 U.S. Marines from Okinawa,” the center stated.