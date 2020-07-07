Court gives Palacios murder trial high priority

The trial for murder defendant Joshua Palacios is among a handful of cases being made a priority in the Superior Court of Guam.

Many of the cases have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palacios, who stands accused in the July 2019 deadly shooting of Keith Castro, had a hearing before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Palacios was not present during the virtual status hearing.

Judge Perez said efforts are ongoing to find a location near the Judiciary of Guam that is large enough to safely hold jury selection.

"The need to spread people out is paramount, and to keep them safe is a great challenge. As soon as that is available, this case has the highest priority in my courtroom," said Perez. "We have an alternate site from our current courtroom to be able to conduct trial probably in the upcoming several weeks."

Attorney: 'We are at the top of the list'

Palacios' trial is expected to begin following the completion of a separate and unrelated rape and murder trial, as well as a sexual assault trial that have been paused in Perez's courtroom since the start of the public health emergency.

"We are glad we are at the top of the list," said defense attorney Terence Timblin. "We've still been able to communicate by phone, but nothing new to talk about lately."

His case is scheduled back in court on Aug. 9.

Palacios is facing charges of murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He told investigators he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting, and said the drug can cause him to black out.

On July 28, 2019, Keith Castro was struck multiple times by Thomas Taitano with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro, according to court documents.

In March, Taitano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.

The plea agreement calls for five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended and credit for time served.

He could testify against Palacios during his trial.