Court grants trial delay in federal drug case

A federal judge granted a two-month delay in the drug case against defendant James Rumbaua Damaso.

He appeared virtually before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday.

Defense attorney Curtis Van de Veld asked the court for a continuance to the June 15 trial date due to personal health reasons.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro did not object to the delay.

However, her request for the court to appoint secondary defense counsel was granted so that the trial can get underway later this year.

Jury selection and trial has been scheduled for Aug. 31.

Damaso, who was convicted of federal drug charges in 2009, is facing a new drug charge for allegedly accepting drugs in the mail in 2019.

Drug indictment

On Aug. 7, 2019, Damaso was indicted on charges of possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and a notice of forfeiture.

The forfeiture includes $31,000 in cash and a money judgment, documents state.

According to court documents, on July 19, 2019, the court issued a search warrant for a package addressed to Jeffrey Baldanado in Latte Heights, Mangilao. The package had approximately 1,800 grams of white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth.

Federal investigators intercepted the package, replaced the drugs with sham and inserted a GPS tracking device inside, documents state. Authorities tracked the package, which Baldanado had received, to a residence in Dededo.

Baldanado was seen leaving the residence and was then pulled over by investigators.

He told authorities he gave the package to a friend he knows as “Kuya.” After they opened it, Baldanado said Kuya told him to “take it and get rid of it” after being given one of the four bags of sham, document state. Baldanado was taken to Homeland Security Investigations.

Law enforcement continued surveillance on the Dededo residence and followed the suspect after he left the home, documents state. Investigators pulled him over and searched him. Authorities found 139.1 grams of meth, documents state.