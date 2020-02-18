Court: Guam 10 years too late to sue over Ordot Dump

Guam has lost its chance to pursue legal action against the federal government for the military's decades-old dumping of toxic waste in the former Ordot Dump because its lawsuit came too late.

That, in essence, was the reason why the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit decided to return Guam's lawsuit to the trial level in the District Court of Guam for dismissal.

"Guam lost the ability to bring a contribution claim not because it was deprived of due process, but because the statute of limitations ran," the appeals court stated.

"From Guam’s perspective, the result we reach today is harsh," the appellate court stated in a Feb. 14 decision.

The federal court acknowledged the "United States deposited dangerous munitions and chemicals at the Ordot Dump for decades and left Guam to foot the bill."

But Guam's action came too late, the appeals court stated.

The deadline to sue was in 2007, the appellate court stated.

Guam sued the U.S. government in 2017 – a decade past the deadline – arguing that the Navy was responsible for the Ordot Dump’s contamination and seeking to recoup its costs of closing the dump and building a landfill. Guam sued for at least $160 million.

"The practical effect of our decision is that Guam cannot now seek recoupment from the United States for that contamination because its cause of action for contribution expired in 2007. Unfortunately for Guam, however, “where a statute is clear, the courts are not at liberty to construe the statute other than according to its terms, or to depart from its clear requirements,” the appellate court added.