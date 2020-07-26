Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio said he responded to a Sunshine Act request from attorney Thomas Fisher regarding legal services.

Fisher filed a lawsuit last week claiming that Respicio had refused to disclose the documents.

He asked the Superior Court to issue an alternative writ of mandate ordering Respicio to release the requested documents or appear before the court and explain why he couldn’t do so.

The attorney also asked the court to issue a $1,000 fine against Respicio.

During a hearing on the matter Friday, Deputy Attorney General James Canto, representing the Port, said the agency did respond to the request by providing 60 pages of documents.

Fisher, during the hearing, asked for proof of service.

Respicio said he forwarded the documents by email using the same email by which the request was made.

Fisher said his office did not receive the documents and maintained his request for proof of service.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola continued the hearing to July 30, giving time to ensure the information is submitted to Fisher and confirm it had been served.

"If you're not satisfied then we can go ahead and go forward with the petition," Sukola said.