Court issues warrant for drug raid defendant

One of the defendants charged in connection with a drug raid in Mongmong a year ago is wanted by a judge in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Uriah Cruz Kuper did not show up for a hearing in Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan's courtroom on Wednesday.

Quan issued a $3,000 bench warrant.

Kuper, along with Brandon Rufus Chandler, Pierson Ken Cruz and Gregory Rosal Jr., was arrested on drug possession charges following a raid at Chandler's apartment in July 2020.

Rosal Jr. is being tried separately.

According to court documents, authorities found drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and a container with residue, a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash and an unknown powder substance.

Agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration took the lead in identifying a white substance that was confiscated during the raid. However, authorities have not publicly confirmed the results.

The four allegedly admitted to officers that they met to smoke meth.

The group is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 13.