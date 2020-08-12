A marshal at the Judiciary of Guam found himself on the other side of a court hearing after recently being placed under arrest in connection with the alleged assault of a police officer. The marshal also faces related charges of driving while drunk and leaving the scene of a crash.

Anthony Chiguina Aguon Jr., 33, was charged Monday with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene with property damage as a petty misdemeanor.

He’s since been released from jail.

“The Judiciary is aware of the magistrate complaint filed against Marshal Aguon, and he is at the Judiciary working in a limited capacity,” said Tina Blaz, Judiciary of Guam public information officer. “But at this time, there is no internal investigation being conducted.”

‘I can choke you out’

According to court documents, police responded to a crash in Santa Rita early Sunday morning.

A witness told officers he heard a loud noise before he noticed his mailbox and his neighbor’s mailbox had been knocked down. The concrete blocks that held up the mailboxes were also seen all over the driveway, documents state.

Authorities soon after found the truck believed to have been involved in the crash. Officers knocked on doors of nearby residences when they found the suspect and took him into custody, documents state.

While being transported, according to the prosecution in court documents, the suspect made several statements to police, including, “I can choke you out and throw you in a triangle like nothing, bro. You guys watch.”

The suspect then kicked the door to the police cruiser, hitting the officer’s leg as the officer attempted to take him out of the car, documents state.

The suspect got out and allegedly attempted to fight the officer by trying to grip the officer’s leg with his legs as he tried to flip him.

The officer called for assistance, as the suspect then kicked him in the leg, documents state.

The suspect also made phone calls in the presence of police and was overheard saying, “The cops came to my property, pulled me out of my truck and arrested me for DUI,” documents state.