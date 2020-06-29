District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on June 15 approved $573,353.89 in legal fees for three law firms that the Archdiocese of Agana hired for its bankruptcy case.

Over $1 million more in proposed fees from four other professional firms hired by both the archdiocese and clergy sex abuse survivors and other creditors is awaiting court approval.

With the judge's June 15 decision, the archdiocese is now authorized to pay the second round of professional fees for the first three law firms.

Nearly 300 clergy sex abuse survivors, meanwhile, are still waiting for any compensation from the archdiocese.

The archdiocese's settlement offer for survivors is about $21 million, which the survivors find unacceptable.

Reduced billings

Close scrutiny from the judge and the U.S. trustee reduced the first three law firms' original combined billings of $579,694.20, by $6,340.31.

Work hours and air fare billed to the archdiocese were among the adjusted amounts, along with duplicate billings.

These are the second interim fee applications that the judge approved in her June 15 orders:

$392,691.61 for Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., archdiocese counsels

$130,657.84, Blank Rome, archdiocese special insurance counsel

$50,004.44, attorney John Terlaje, archdiocese counsel

In a hearing on the proposed fees, the judge said every dollar that's not spent on other costs will go toward compensation for Guam's clergy sex abuse survivors.

The first round of professional fees amounted to about $1.5 million last year.

The archdiocese filed for reorganization under bankruptcy to settle the claims now at more than $1 billion.