Court OKs $846K legal fees in church bankruptcy

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted more than $846,000 in attorney fee requests from six law firms in the Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy case.

However, the judge ordered that the archdiocese hold back payment of 10% or about $84,000 of these authorized fees for the third interim fee applications. This will also be done for the fourth round of billings.

The judge scrutinized even the number of minutes spent on the phone and the specific nature of the work done, as related to the submitted billings.

She found some duplicative or unnecessary billings.

Attorneys agreed to reduce or write off the questioned billings during a Sept. 22 hearing.

The attorneys' fees range from $250 to an already discounted $755-an-hour rate, and they continue to mount for the archdiocese.

Written orders

The allowed billings include $162,015 from Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch Inc., archdiocese special counsel; $28,019 from Blank Rome LLP, archdiocese special insurance counsel; and $12,075 from attorney Paul Richter, special insurance counsel for creditors.

After line-item discussions, the judge modified and then approved the fee billings from creditors committee counsel Stinson LLP's already revised $401,115; archdiocese counsel Elsaesser Anderson Chtd.'s already revised $207,404; and archdiocese counsel John Terlaje's $35,612.

But the judge authorized the archdiocese to pay these law firms only 90% of each allowed costs, totaling more than $761,000.

The judge said the archdiocese's "pocket is not that deep," adding that every dollar that can be saved can go toward the compensation of clergy sex abuse claimants.

Mediation moves along

Mediation to try to settle the nearly 300 clergy sex abuse cases continues, according to archdiocese counsel Ford Elsaesser and attorney David Lujan, who represents the bulk of the clergy sex abuse claimants.

Tydingco-Gatewood welcomed the parties' commitment to reach a settlement, and they're continuing to work with court-appointed mediator U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris.

If settlement talks fail, the clergy sex abuse lawsuits could go to trial.

The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019, and the judge is required to sign off on all operating expenses including legal fees while the church remains under court protection.