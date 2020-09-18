Court orders DPHSS to release another passenger from government quarantine

A Superior Court of Guam judge has ordered the release of another passenger who claimed he was being held illegally in the government’s quarantine facility.

Judge Elyze Iriarte granted Sean Convento’s request to be released from the hotel site in Friday.

“Without any basis to find that public health has complied with Guam law and due process rights, the only conclusion I have is public health has not complied with Guam law,” said Iriarte.

It was said in court that Convento flew into Guam from Seattle, Washington about 11 days ago and has been held in the government’s quarantine facility in Tumon.

He is represented by attorney Tom Fisher who made an offer during Friday’s hearing for DPHSS to release his client and they would withdraw the petition.

DPHSS didn’t immediately respond to Fisher’s request, but opposed the petition.

“We’re happy with the ruling,” said Fisher. “The government of Guam may not run roughshod over the people’s’ fundamental constitutional rights.”

Judge Iriarte will continue hearings on Saturday morning for more passengers who have taken the local health department to court.

Nearly a handful of passengers have since filed petitions in local court after the judge had ruled about a week ago that DPHSS failed to inform arriving passengers being taken to government quarantine of their due process rights.