Court questions why others were not prosecuted in child porn case

Why wasn't anyone else prosecuted in the child pornography case against a former bank and university employee in the District Court of Guam?

That's the question Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood had for the U.S. Attorney's Office during sentencing for 32-year-old Steven Mamaril on Tuesday.

Mamaril, who has pleaded guilty to possession of child porn, faces up to 37 months in prison.

"I am deeply sorry, and I have constant feelings of remorse for my actions in the past," he said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I apologize to the victim and to her family."

Tydingco-Gatewood interrupted his testimony after she learned the victim was not available to attend the sentencing.

She decided to delay it to Dec. 20 so the victim could hear from Mamaril.

"Healing for the victim and her family would be important," said Tydingco-Gatewood. "I personally would like to hear from them. We could do it in a way to make them feel safe."

Judge: Others could be 'just as guilty'

The events detailed in the case began while Mamaril was employed with the Bank of Guam in 2015, court documents state. According to the plea agreement, between Jan. 1 and April 21, 2015, he knowingly possessed one or more matters that he knew contained a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit acts.

In January 2015, employees of the bank started a WhatsApp group chat, "For the Boys and B****es," with 14 members in the group, court document state.

On March 21, 2015, a video of the teen was sent to the group chat, documents state.

Mamaril admitted he downloaded and stored the images on his phone two days later before texting it to another phone number, and he knew that the video showed a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

The chief judge asked prosecutors why they did not go after others, including minors, who have been sharing the images as well.

"This has affected a girl who now is totally depressed and victimized," Tydingco-Gatewood said. "If it's true that no one else has been prosecuted and there is only one person it's pinned on ... it appears that the evidence is overwhelming that these other people are just as guilty, and could be found guilty of distributing child porn images throughout the internet world. Why is he the only person being prosecuted?"

"The government has decided that he is the defendant in this case," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas.

"Even these juvenile girls are nasty little girls who bullied this young girl, and they need to know it," Tydingco-Gatewood said. "I assume they are not being prosecuted. I assume that for anyone listed as a major person who set up these chat groups ... I am concerned about this terrible storm of a child pornography case. This child has been victimized probably hundreds of times."

Thursday deadline to respond

Tydingco-Gatewood ordered the government to file documents explaining why others were not culpable for the crime.

"This is probably just as egregious as a homicide case or a rape case," she said. "You can sit here all you want and say these people are not co-defendants, but clearly they were involved. You cannot ignore the other people involved in this. That's shocking to me."

The court gave the prosecution until Thursday to respond.

Mamaril, who will be back in court on Monday, will also have to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Post files state.