Court records: 24 pounds of meth mailed to Yona home

More than 24 pounds of methamphetamine put into multiple packages were mailed to a home in Yona in 2019.

The information became public when documents were unsealed Friday in the District Court of Guam.

A total of five packages were mailed to the residence on Jose C. Rojas Circle in Yona and search warrants were executed between April 12, 2019, and June 20, 2019.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Three of the items were sent from an address in Los Angeles.

The first package contained 2,737 grams of meth, the second had 2,694 grams and the third had 1,752 grams.

Two other packages sent to the same location originated from an address in Las Vegas. The items were searched June 20, 2019.

The first package had 1,869 grams of meth, while the second had 2,209 grams.

The cases were unsealed about three years after federal agents made the findings.

No charges have been filed against the individuals named on the packages.

Santa Rita warrant

Separately, a search warrant executed at a home along Talisay Drive in Santa Rita was unsealed Friday in federal court.

The warrant was executed July 16, 2019.

The following items were seized from the residence:

• One Colt rifle.

• One Norinco rifle.

• One Colt Huntsman pistol.

• 154 assorted rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

• Two rifle magazines.

• Two prescription bottles.

• One zip-top baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue.

• One zip-top baggie containing a crystallized substance suspected to be meth.

• Three iPad Minis.

• One AT&T Samsung cellphone.

• One bag of miscellaneous documents.

• One silver-colored bag.

• One black Case Logic bag.

• One digital scale.

No defendants have been identified in connection with the case.