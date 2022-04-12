Court rejects plea deal for man accused of eating sea turtle

A federal judge found no facts to prove that defendant Texner Luther bought and ate an endangered green sea turtle.

She rejected a second plea deal that the federal prosecutor made with the defendant.

“The plea agreement says even less about the origin of the turtle,” said District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood in her order issued on Monday. “This being the case, the court must reject the guilty plea and set this case for trial.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Luther, 48, also known as Nahlick, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a threatened species, admitting he paid $75 for a dead turtle to have as a meal. But the court set that agreement aside and the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an amended charge against Luther.

Luther then was charged with possession of an endangered species.

“The defendant admitted to law enforcement that he consumed it,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero during a previous court hearing.

Tydingco-Gatewood still disagreed that Luther had committed any crime.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano had asked that the court dismiss the case.

Jury selection and trial is set to begin on April 13.