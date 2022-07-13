A Level 1 sex offender accused of kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old girl had his plea agreement rejected by a judge in the Superior Court of Guam.

Paul Santos Mafnas Jr., 56, appeared Tuesday before Judge Maria Cenzon.

Cenzon noted the plea deal would land Mafnas in prison for 15 years after admitting to the crime.

She said the court is gravely concerned with the agreement, noting Mafnas has prior rape convictions.

It was said in court that the parties are working on a new deal that would require more jail time.

A new court date has not been set.

Mafnas was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he had allegedly forced a 10-year-old girl into his car and raped her in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning.

He was convicted in 1999 of similar crimes against four victims, ages 13 to 18.

Mafnas was released from prison and placed on parole in 2014.