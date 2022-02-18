Court resets start of archdiocese assets trial for Saturday

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has rescheduled for Saturday the start of a bench trial to determine whether the assets of Catholic parishes and schools could be used to pay Guam's clergy sex abuse claimants.

The trial had been originally set for today.

"The court recognizes that off-island counsel have been on island since early last week. However, due to unforeseen circumstances in a criminal proceeding that is currently before the court, the one-day delay is necessary," the judge said.

Saturday's trial will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. After that, the court will resume the bench trial Monday with its previously issued trial schedule of 8 a.m. to 5 every day, excluding Sunday.

It's the first bench trial connected with Guam's clergy sex abuse scandal, which forced the Archdiocese of Agana to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019.

The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, representing clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors, filed an adversarial lawsuit against the archdiocese in its bankruptcy case. They said because the archdiocese, the parishes and schools are one and the same, their assets should be added to the archdiocese's bankruptcy estate that would be available to pay creditors' claims.

But the archdiocese said the assets of parishes and schools are held only in trust by the archdiocese and, in particular, by the archbishop in office at any particular time so they couldn't be used in the abuse payouts.