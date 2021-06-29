A man accused of attempting to cash a bogus COVID-19 Economic Impact Payment check twice at a local foreign exchange business plans to admit to the allegations against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jerome Robert Santos, 41, appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday where he was scheduled to plead guilty to forgery as a third-degree felony.

The plea agreement calls for a three-year prison sentence with all but one year suspended.

The judge, however, continued the hearing to allow the court more time to review the plea deal.

Santos is scheduled to return to court on July 19.

According to court documents, Santos and another man, identified in a magistrate’s complaint as Gerald Belga, tried to cash a “forged stimulus check” on May 22, 2020.

The foreign exchange employees examined the checks and determined it was not legitimate, documents state.

The pair got upset as staff attempted to stall them. The employees were able to make copies of the checks and the duo’s photo identifications.

The clerk mistakenly returned Santos’ check to Belga before the two fled, documents state.

Santos returned to the same business several days later to allegedly try to cash his check, but this time police officers were able to catch him.

Santos told police he got the check from Belga who would print them from his residence, documents state.

Belga was also charged with writing bad checks, forgery, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity and criminal facilitation, Post files state.