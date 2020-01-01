Meth found in car where man was asleep

A man found asleep in a parked car in Agana Heights has been arrested after he allegedly was caught with drugs, Superior Court documents filed by the prosecution state. Kingston Derrick Philip, 25, has been charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Court documents state officers found a glass pipe with meth residue on the floor near his foot.

Meth residue found after traffic stop

A woman faces drug charges after being pulled over for having an expired vehicle registration. Narissa Elizabeth Hernandez Mora, 46, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and expired vehicle registration. Court documents state police found two glass pipes with meth residue and a plastic bag with meth.

Surveillance video shows car theft

A man was arrested after video surveillance caught the suspect allegedly stealing a car from the Yigo Mobil gas station on Dec. 28. Bryan Joseph Guerrero, 31, is charged with theft of motor vehicle as a second-degree felony. Court documents state the victim had parked his car and left his keys in the trunk before going to work. The car was reported missing. Surveillance video and witnesses helped officers track down the suspect at his residence.

Police chase ends in arrest

A police chase that went from Tamuning to Nimitz Hill ended with one man being taken into custody. Bryan Cabrera Dela Cruz, 42, is charged with altering vehicle ID number as a third-degree felony, resisting arrest and reckless driving. Court documents state police chased the suspect, who was spotted speeding on a motorcycle. The suspect ran after abandoning the motorcycle in Nimitz Hill. He was caught hiding in some brush.