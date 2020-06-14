A Delaware bankruptcy judge approved a Nov. 16 deadline to file sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America.

Guam child sexual abuse survivors must meet this bar date to seek compensation in the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy case.

If they miss this deadline, they will be barred from filing a lawsuit against the youth organization in the future.

Those who were sexually abused by anyone involved with the Boy Scouts, including scout leaders and assistant leaders, volunteers or other child scouts, have the right to file a "Sexual Abuse Survivor Proof of Claim" by mail or electronically at www.OfficialBSAClaims.com.

Judge Laurie Silverstein filed the deadline and process in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, based on an agreement reached in May between the Boy Scouts and a committee representing survivors.

That committee representing abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy case includes a former Guam resident who was abused by a scout master-priest on Guam.

More than 100 on Guam alleged that former scout master and priest Louis Brouillard molested and abused them when they were minors. Attorneys representing abuse survivors said they will be meeting the Nov. 16 deadline to file claims.