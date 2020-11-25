Court to consider compassionate release for Franklin Salas

A man who was convicted of attempting to smuggle 52.6 grams of meth into Guam through the Barrigada Post Office in 2014 could be getting out of federal prison early.

Franklin John Salas appeared virtually before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood. He is currently being held at Terminal Island in California.

“It’s better to err on the side of safety better than not. Especially when it deals with a human life,” said defense attorney Briana Kottke. “Franklin actually is safer being released to Guam.”

Salas, who is in a wheelchair, suffers from multiple medical conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetic neuropathy, diabetic cataracts and chronic kidney disease, and has twice contracted the coronavirus, court documents state.

He has already served more than half of his 108-month prison sentence.

“When I first caught (COVID-19) in February, ... I had the chills, cold sweat and body aches for five days. I couldn’t eat,” said Salas, as he told the court he’s been in the hospital countless times. “I’ve been feeling the tightness in my chest. They said it’s anxiety but I don’t think it is. I never felt this before. I just really need to get better checked. It’s very frustrating.”

Salas said he gets assistance from another prisoner to get around the facility.

Multiple family members also told the judge they are willing to care for Salas if he is granted compassionate release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas recommended that if the court lets him out early that Salas should be placed on electronic monitoring and undergo drug testing.

“We believe the Bureau of Prisons is trying to respond the best they can,” said San Nicolas. “Things aren’t perfect. But he is not being ignored. He is being given medical care and they are trying to protect him from the COVID virus.”

“I want to do it in such a way that it’s not only fair to the defendant but also to the United State of America as we proceed forward,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

“I want to thank the Lord and thank you for even bringing my case up, and thank my family for being there for me,” Salas said.

“You are very lucky you have your family,” Tydingco-Gatewood said, as she took the matter under advisement and will issue her decision soon.

It was said in court that the judge is considering granting Salas' release.

Salas was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2016 after he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Federal investigators intercepted the drugs that were concealed in card-sized envelopes and sent to Guam from Las Vegas, Nevada, in October 2014.