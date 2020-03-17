Court to decide on Brandon Acosta’s request to dismiss murder, rape charges

The man on trial for the 2018 murder and rape of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta awaits a Superior Court of Guam judge’s decision whether serious charges filed against him could be tossed out.

Trial for Brandon Acosta has been paused, as Judge Vernon Perez has taken the defendant’s request to dismiss certain charges under advisement.

“This is a very significant motion. I want to put all my effort in making a right decision to determine how this may or may not go forward,” said Perez.

It’s unclear when the case will be heard back in court after the Judiciary closed operations midday Monday due to the government shutdown caused by the three positive COVID-19 cases on Guam .

Acosta appeared tense and stared at the prosecutor, as both parties made their arguments in court on Monday.

Defense attorney William Pole contends the prosecution failed to prove that Acosta allegedly sexually assaulted the victim or that the sexual assault occurred prior to her death.

“We take these seriously but the facts show you need to have a live human being to prove a sexual assault and yet we can’t find it,” said Pole. “

The FBI testified during trial that Acosta’s DNA evidence matched the samples collected from Nauta’s lifeless body.

Pole, however, said that evidence does not prove an assault or that Acosta is responsible for the murder.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas said all of the evidence has been collected and at this point it’s too late for the defendant to argue for the aggravated murder and criminal sexual conduct charges to be dismissed.

“We know he caused her death because...she was alive at the time,” said Rapadas. “It may be the case that she was dead but this (alleged rape) started when she was alive.”

“We dispute there was no evidence of force, the government can’t prove the timing of the activity. A reasonable jury would have to find him not guilty,” Pole said.

Nauta was found dead inside her Dededo home along Chalan Koda in June 2018. Acosta was charged with her death four months later after he allegedly confided in an inmate at the Department of Corrections and shared details about the teen’s death, court documents state.

Acosta was being held in prison on a separate burglary case at the time. The Post learned the inmate, however, refused to testify at trial.