The man accused in the shooting death of 37-year-old Joseph Michael Zamora in Agana Heights in June will have the murder charge filed against him dismissed.

Defendant Anthony Gregory Mendiola appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Wednesday.

The defense attorney contends Mendiola shot the victim in self defense inside his Agana Heights home, meaning the Castle Doctrine grants him immunity from criminal prosecution for the homicide.

Cenzon will determine if the charge will be dismissed with or without prejudice. If she dismisses it with prejudice, then prosecution will not be able to retry the defendant on the murder charge.

Cenzon took the matter under advisement, as the court currently doesn’t have any of the evidence.

“This is a very difficult matter in which an individual has died. ... The question now is whether or not this charge is going to proceed against Mr. Mendiola. The court is granting the motion to dismiss. The question is if it will be with or without prejudice," said Cenzon, who added she would issue her decision shortly.

"Again, how this court rules may dictate the precedence how this affirmative defense is treated in the future. ... (The Castle Doctrine) is not just for someone coming through a front door without permission, there are several factors.”

The prosecution agreed the Castle Doctrine applies to Mendiola’s case, but said it wants the murder charge dismissed without prejudice.

“If we went to a jury trial on a murder charge, the jury got instructions on Castle Doctrine, I don’t think we can prevail,” said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown. “There is a chance a witness comes forward and tells people information that maybe this defendant did plan to do what he did that day. The case is not over yet.”

Defense attorney Joseph McDonald argued the murder charge should be dismissed with prejudice.

“There was no reason to rush to a murder charge when they knew that the Castle Doctrine had applied,” said McDonald. “They could have easily done their homework and not brought all the other complications to the case. ... He never should have been detained in the first place with the prejudice that he suffers.”

McDonald contends Mendiola told Zamora not to enter the residence before the shooting occurred.

“(Zamora) did not have any lawful presence at the residence,” he said.

“Mr. Zamora was actually staying at the residence weeks leading up to the shooting. Maybe even a couple days before. He was just sleeping in the driveway,” said Brown. “If the people believe there is potentially a murderer out on the streets, that is a huge hazard to the community, so it was not a rush, we were trying to keep the community safe. The facts that we did have access to did indicate there was potentially a murder and a homicide of some sort.”

June 23 shooting

Mendiola is currently on pretrial release under house arrest.

An autopsy report states Zamora was shot as he was facing the shooter, despite court documents stating he was found dead with a gunshot wound to his back and a separate wound on his inner arm.

Witnesses told police that Mendiola and Zamora had been arguing in front of the residence before both went inside and shots rang out, court documents state.

"He's inside, I shot him," Mendiola allegedly told responding police officers.

The prosecution still plans to pursue the remaining charges filed against Mendiola of possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm without valid identification, both third-degree felonies.