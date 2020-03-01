Court to decide on Torre's request to dismiss case

A Superior Court of Guam judge is weighing the arguments made on Friday to rule whether the negligent homicide case against former Guam Police Department officer Mark Torre Jr. should be dismissed.

“Be ready,” said Judge Arthur Barcinas, as he plans to have a decision as soon as possible.

Torre stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of GPD Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Attorney Jay Arriola argued that Torre's rights were violated when the court failed to bring his case to trial 60 days after Torre asserted his right to a speedy trial. Arriola detailed the timeline from when parties were given notice of the former assigned judge’s resignation in early January, to the process that followed at the Judiciary of Guam to assign a new judge to the case.

Arriola told the court that the speedy trial clock expired on Dec. 1, 2019.

Arriola said his client received “mere lip service” to his speedy trial rights, which resulted in the latest request to dismiss the case with prejudice.

“There was no good cause for the delay,” said Arriola. “The court and the (prosecution) must police itself.”

Arriola contends all closed-door discussions that include the assignment of cases at the court must stop. “That is why clients are not given their speedy trial rights. That is where defendants’ rights are being violated,” he said.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan argued that Torre continues to ignore that his actions resulted in the delays.

“I still am at a confused loss here on how the clock ran out on Dec. 1. ... They filed a motion to dismiss on Oct. 8. My reading of the rules ... the clock stops,” said O’Mallan. “It did not resume until the court issued its decision on Nov. 25.”

Then, Judge Michael Bordallo had denied Torre’s request to dismiss the amended indictment handed down against him and trial was scheduled to begin on Dec. 27, 2019.

However, that was delayed after the prosecution gave notice to use prior testimony given in the first trial for witnesses who may not be available.

Jury selection continued through Jan. 22 before Bordallo stepped down from the case.

In total, 48 potential jurors were selected.

“This courthouse has a bad habit selecting a jury, impanelling a jury and then thinking we complied with a speedy trial clock ... then come back and continue the trial. We submit that is wrong. It is an error and in violation of the defendant’s right to a speedy trial. The court may not pay lip service to the speedy trial rights,” Arriola said.

Arriola also questioned the court’s initial assignment of the case to Judges Elyze Iriarte and Anita Sukola. Both were disqualified due to conflicts; however, the defense contends the case should’ve been immediately assigned to the general jurisdiction judges – either Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena, Judge Maria Cenzon or Judge Barcinas.

Clerk of court testifies

Arriolo's request for the clerk of court, Danielle Rossetti, to testify in support of the defense's motion to dismiss was granted during Friday’s hearing.

“Our position is she can explain how the rules work and which judges were available or not available,” Arriola said. “The testimony we are asking for is nothing privileged.”

The Judiciary previously responded to the defendant’s request via Freedom of Information Act requests. But the documents included redacted portions that resulted in the defense filing subpoenas.

Arriola requested certain documents from the Judiciary to use as part of his arguments before the court as well as any action that may have been taken in response to the notice of Bordallo’s resignation.

The Judiciary asked the court to quash the defense's subpoenas, calling the defense's requests “broad and vague.”

“To put (Rossetti) on the stand – she is a high-ranking government official – is oppressive, unreasonable and too much of a burden,” said Kristina Baird, the administrator of the courts. “Defense counsel is on a fishing expedition. The clerk of court is the fish. She should not be brought in to do these kind of things.”

“Scary to hear the Superior Court of Guam administrator and staff attorney lack transparency. Hashtag transparency. Hashtag Sunshine Act,” Arriola said, as he placed both of his hands on Torre’s shoulders. “Help see the process through ... the court doesn’t want the defendant to know what steps were taken by the court.”

Judge Barcinas allowed for the defense to call Rossetti to the witness stand to testify.

Arriola questioned the clerk of court about the court calendars and other processes in place to assign a case to a judge.

“It goes to the foreseeability of the delays caused by the court,” Arriola said.

“I assist with hundreds of cases on a daily basis. I can’t possibly tell you today that, oh yeah, this judge is in trial,” said Rossetti. “It could be a further proceedings or they could be entertaining a trial. I don’t know and I can’t tell you that. I can tell you what the calendar says ... it speaks for itself.”

“We know you are a high-ranking, very busy official. We are just trying to get to the truth,” Arriola said. “Is it true you didn’t do anything to assist Judge Bordallo in his request (on Jan. 8) that the matter be reassigned to a judge who will be able to handle the matter through the process? Did you do anything?”

“The letter was sent to the presiding judge. In my official capacity as a clerk of court, I act when instructed,” Rossetti said.

“Did you assign it?” Arriola said.

“Why don’t you ask the presiding judge?” Rossetti said. She said she did assign the case on Jan. 22 after being instructed to do so.

Rossetti concluded her testimony by stating the court followed the same procedures as it's done with any other case.