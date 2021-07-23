The man accused of stabbing and killing Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana at a Tamuning apartment complex last month will be interviewed in the courtroom to determine if he is fit to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant John Richard Bass III, 27, appeared before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

Bass, who pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, underwent a forensic evaluation on Tuesday. It was said in court that the results of that evaluation should be completed by Aug. 3.

A competency hearing is set for Aug. 20 where Bass is expected to undergo a forensic examination inside the courtroom.

It’s then that doctors and the judge could make a final determination as to whether his criminal trial will move forward.

Bass was indicted on charges of murder as a first-degree felony and two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He remains in prison on $1 million bail.

On June 6, Bass allegedly stabbed Laguana more than a dozen times. The victim’s 19-year-old daughter also suffered stab wounds while trying to defend her mother, court documents state.