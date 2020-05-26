Court to hear double pay lawsuit

Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola will conduct a hearing on Tuesday in the case of Guam Police Department Officer II Steve Topasna against the government of Guam.

Topasna is seeking a court order to force the government to pay essential workers double pay for the hours they worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero knew she had to pay essential workers double pay, but instead of following the law, she created her own version of the law on her own terms and called it differential pay," said attorney Tom Fisher, who represents Topasna.

The attorney accused the governor of hiding behind the attorney general's opinion of Department of Administration rules and attempting to "cheat essential workers out of their well-deserved pay, pinning one GovGuam worker against the other."

The AG determined essential workers are not eligible for double pay and said lawmakers would need to make changes to bring clarity to the issue.

Four bills drafted to address double pay and other compensation matters for essential government workers are slated for public hearings on May 29.

"GovGuam employees will no longer have to be held hostage to the politics of elected leaders now that the Superior Court will hear employees' plea to order these politicians to do what they know is right and is required by the law, that is, to pay essential workers double pay. The right thing to do is to follow the law," attorney Fisher said.

The governor has warned that if double pay must be paid to government workers, furloughs may be needed if GovGuam is required to pay it out of the General Fund.