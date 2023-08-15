Court to hear oral arguments in double-pay class-action dispute

The Supreme Court of Guam is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday in the nearly three-year-long case over double pay for government of Guam employees working during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Plaintiffs in the case have sought a substantial judgment of no less than $100 million for all the double pay reportedly owed to them and their represented class.

The issue of double pay for essential government workers arose during the early months of the pandemic when the government was operating at a limited capacity and some agencies were closed.

The public health emergency ultimately lasted about three years, beginning in March 2020 and ending in January this year, although restrictions on businesses and personal movement were relaxed earlier than the actual end of the emergency.

A class-action lawsuit on behalf of GovGuam employees was initially filed in October 2020 against the governor and various government agencies. An amended complaint was filed in September of the following year. The government of Guam moved to dismiss the lawsuit in November 2021.

Plaintiffs alleged that Rule 8.406 of the Department of Administration's personnel rules and regulations entitled them to double pay and/or overtime pay during a public health emergency.

Sovereign immunity

By May 2022, the court had decided to dismiss the amended complaint. A seconded amended class action complaint was filed in July 2022, but by January of this year that seconded amended complaint was also dismissed by the court.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte dismissed the second amended complaint and stated that the plaintiffs failed to cure defects in their complaint, and the court once again held that the claims are barred by sovereign immunity – the doctrine that a government cannot be sued or tried in its own court.

There are ways around sovereign immunity. For example, GovGuam waives immunity through the Government Claims Act, which sets certain parameters for lawsuits and limitations on liability.

The court had explained that judicial review of a final adverse action could also defeat sovereign immunity.

“The court held that there was no final adverse action for the plaintiffs to appeal because they did not exhaust their administrative remedies, and plaintiffs did not establish that their claims fell within the Government Claims Act. Moreover, as it relates to the futility argument, which plaintiffs raised once again in their opposition to the motion to dismiss, the court held that without an express waiver of sovereign immunity, plaintiffs were still required to receive a final adverse action before seeking for judicial review,” Iriarte wrote.

Waived

In the second amended complaint, the plaintiffs alleged that the government waived sovereign immunity but provided no statutory or factual basis, Iriarte stated.

The plaintiffs also stated that the court had already deemed sovereign immunity waived through an initial decision and order, but Iriarte said the court reviewed the issue further in a second order and detailed that sovereign immunity was not waived.

According to Iriarte, while the plaintiffs also asserted that one of them began the grievance process – determined moot by a DOA review board – and asserted that this exhausted administrative remedies and that any further attempts to resolve matters administratively would be futile, that disregarded the court's second decision and order, which explained that a final decision from the Civil Service Commission is necessary to satisfy the “final adverse action requirement” for defeating sovereign immunity.

“Moreover, the asserted futility argument is irrelevant without an express waiver of sovereign immunity, as explained in the second (decision and order),” Iriarte stated.

Entitled

Following the January 2023 decision, the plaintiffs appealed to the Guam Supreme Court.

Representing the plaintiffs, attorney Joshua Walsh stated that government employees did not receive the pay they were entitled to, and administrative pathways to grieve that lack of pay were “ignored by the government, thwarted, or otherwise preempted by the clearly articulated views of the governor and the attorney general that the employees were wrong.”

The employees then brought suit, and while the first judge to hear the case “agreed that such administrative futility resulted in the waiver of sovereign immunity,” another judge reversed course and dismissed the matter on sovereign immunity grounds, Walsh stated in his Supreme Court brief.

“The employees contend that the Superior Court's determination that administrative processes must be exhausted, even if futile, was wrong, as it leaves them with no pathway to ever obtaining meaningful judicial review. Sovereign immunity was waived, and their claims for pay owed, declaratory relief and estoppel should have been allowed to proceed forward,” Walsh stated.

The plaintiffs have asked the Supreme Court to reverse the dismissal of their calls and remand the matter to the Superior Court with the instruction that they be allowed to advance their claims beyond the initial pleading stage.

Attorney Joseph McDonald wrote the government's reply brief and stated that government employees “eschewed administrative remedy to their own detriment” and filed a lawsuit under “untried, creative legal theories.”

“Moreover, lacking any award from the CSC, or even a single attempt to appeal a grievance under DOA (rule) 8.406 to that administrative body, these employees have not and cannot show precisely how or why any of their overtime and related claims are not barred by sovereign immunity,” McDonald wrote.