District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said she will rule, in a "day or so," on a motion to dismiss a case brought against the Guam Election Commission by local businessperson Sedfrey Linsangan.

Linsangan alleged that his civil rights were violated when the election commission refused to allow him to run as a candidate for governor in the primary election.

Linsangan never actually submitted an application because of the requirement that a gubernatorial candidate have a running mate, he said in court Thursday. Linsangan also said the requirement to have 500 signatures on a nominating petition was a violation of his equal protection rights under the 14th Amendment.

Guam Election Commission counsel Geri Diaz argued that Linsangan was never rejected.

“We never turned him away because he never turned (an application) in,” she said.

“They were following the law,” said Judge Gatewood of the GEC. She said Linsangan was never denied the right to run for governor.

She said her biggest issue was whether his case has “standing,” the ability of a plaintiff to bring a case in court.

Gatewood also questioned whether Linsangan was able to prove “imminent injury.”

“You yourself have not tried to follow the law,” she said of Linsangan’s failure to submit an application to run as a candidate for governor.

When asked if Linsangan still planned to run for governor even if the law requiring a running mate be named on the application is upheld, Linsangan replied: “Of course, Your Honor.”