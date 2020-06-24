Court trying to locate man accused of selling turtles

A summons was issued for federal defendant Juliano J. Manuel, who stands accused of illegally taking and selling two green sea turtles.

His case went before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday for arraignment.

It was said in court that efforts are ongoing to locate Manuel so he can answer to the charges.

The hearing was continued for another 30 days.

Information filed in federal court earlier this month charged him with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species.

The crime is charged as a misdemeanor in federal court.

Federal and local endangered species laws state that it is illegal to capture, harass, possess, buy, sell or transport the sea turtles or any part of the turtles including the eggs, shells, shell jewelry and meat, according to Guampedia.com.