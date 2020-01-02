Court upholds termination of $7M contracts for elderly meals

A contractor for the government of Guam that provided meals for the elderly can’t regain two multimillion-dollar contracts after losing them due to a history of poor food handling.

The Supreme Court of Guam on Tuesday upheld the decisions, first by the Guam Office of Public Accountability and subsequently the Superior Court of Guam, to terminate the two contracts with Basil Food Industrial Services Corp.

Basil had a one-year contract with two renewal options that would have been worth nearly $7 million at the end of the three years. Basil had two contracts, one for serving elderly meals in a group setting for $1.97 million for three years. The second contract was for home-delivered meals to senior citizens for $4.8 million over three years.

As the second year of the two contracts were about to close, GovGuam, through the General Services Agency, terminated the contracts with Basil.

The contracts were terminated after the Department of Public Health and Social Services shut down Basil’s food preparation facilities for alleged poor food handling and unsanitary conditions. Another food contractor in stepped while Basil's contracts were in dispute.

“Over a period of 23 months, Basil’s facilities received several “C” and “D” ratings upon inspections by the Department of Public Health and Social Services,” the high court’s summary of the case states. “At one point, DPHSS found enough violations to issue a “D” rating, but the agency instead issued a temporary suspension order and gave notice to Basil to address its violations.”

Basil’s facility was inspected and given a “D” rating on July 8, 2015, for its repeated failure to submit an adequate hazard analysis plan.

“Basil continued to receive poor ratings off and on again," the court summary of the case stated.

In May 2016, DPHSS issued a closure notice for Basil’s facility until the newly found violations at the time were corrected.

After Basil failed to correct these last set of noticed violations, GSA terminated Basil’s contracts.

On June 7, 2016, Basil filed an appeal with the Office of Public Accountability requesting that the termination be rescinded. Basil contended it had resolved the default under the contracts.

The OPA denied the appeal, finding that GSA’s termination of the contracts with Basil was valid.

The Superior Court affirmed the OPA decision, finding that the termination was valid because Basil breached the contracts by obtaining a “C” rating or poorer, and that GSA did not have to allow Basil an opportunity to cure the issues that led to the termination.

The Supreme Court agreed with the OPA and the Superior Court that a section of the contracts “is clear and unambiguous that GSA may terminate the contracts if Basil receives a 'C' rating from DPHSS.”

“Lastly, Basil invites us to adopt a broad legal rule — based on public policy and 5 GCA § 5001 — that a government agency must always state whether its termination of a publicly bid contract is for convenience or cause,” the Supreme Court stated.

“We decline to do so. Such public policy arguments must be addressed to the Legislature. We are not free to create new statutory or regulatory requirements where none exist,” the high court added.

Both the Public Auditor and the Superior Court correctly interpreted the contracts, the Supreme Court stated.

Supreme Court Justices F. Philip Carbullido and Robert A. Torres, and Chief Justice Katherine Maraman issued the ruling.

The program caters to more than 780 seniors at senior citizen centers and more than 1,180 homebound seniors with a hot meal several days a week. Basil bid $3.27 for each meal at the senior citizen centers and $5 per home-delivered meal.