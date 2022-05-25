Donovan Allen Chargualaf Ornellas’ trial was vacated in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday to allow his newly appointed attorney more time to review the case.

Ornellas, 41, appeared Tuesday before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Attorney William Pole was appointed to the case after attorney Gloria Rudolph withdrew due to a conflict.

The court vacated the July 13 date.

Ornellas faces murder charges after being accused last year of decapitating Andrew Castro with a knife in Santa Rita. Police found Castro's head in an abandoned vehicle in Dededo.

Ornellas allegedly told police he had used crystal methamphetamine while at the victim's apartment and admitted that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying Castro had placed his family in danger.