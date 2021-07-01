Court wants bakery burglary defendant to admit guilt to victim

A man accused of burglarizing Mama Tita’s Bakery in Santa Rita in 2019 may have to admit his guilt to the alleged victim in his criminal case.

Shawn Michael Santos appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Wednesday to enter a guilty plea.

However, defense attorney Zachary Taimanglo told the court that he needs more time to work with the prosecution on a plea deal that the court will accept. The judge previously rejected the plea agreement which involves admitting to a lesser charge of burglary as a third-degree felony and a two-year prison sentence.

The victim’s attorney, Jay Arriola, previously shared concern about Santos' at least a dozen separate cases that date back to 2006.

In December 2019, Santos was accused of taking a bag from the victim's car and taking multiple identification cards, court documents state.

Video surveillance also shows a person walking in and out of the bakery, appearing to be watching the victim. He then grabs a bag that was on a chair inside the kitchen and flees, documents state.