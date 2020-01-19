Court warns ex-GPD officer

Jason Ortiola, a former Guam police officer, was warned by the court that he must check in with Adult Probation Services.

Oritiola, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday for a progress hearing.

Probation told the court he failed to report three times a week in December 2019 and again this month.

‘This is the last warning’

"This is the last warning, because it seems to be a pattern," Sukola said.

Sukola told Ortiola to return to court on Feb. 12 "to see if he could show us a pattern of checking in appropriately."

Ortiola was arrested in January 2018 along with Jose Santos Jr. and Roger Balicha. Balicha has pleaded guilty to his part in the crime. Santos could possibly resolve his case without going to trial.

Ortolan ID’d as drug dealer

According to Post files, police executed a search warrant at a luxury condominium complex in Tamuning and seized packaging material containing meth residue, 4.7 grams of marijuana and $4,100. Santos then identified Ortiola as his alleged drug dealer.

Ortiola was previously arrested in 2005 after selling drugs while in his police uniform and carrying his duty weapon. He was terminated from the police department.