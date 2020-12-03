Former pastor Renato Capili Bosi had his day in court Wednesday, as his defense attorney David Highsmith argued during a virtual hearing before the Supreme Court of Guam for his client’s conviction and sentencing to be overturned.

Bosi was sentenced to serve 14 months in prison in August after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl known to him. The victim accused Bosi of touching her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

He remains out of prison pending the outcome of his appeal.

“There were two allegations that he brushed his hands over a young lady’s private parts. But it is massively confusing because of a lack of clarity on the record. It’s very troubling,” said Highsmith, as he questioned that the charging documents incorrectly stated that the defendant and the victim were related and resided in the same home. “According to her own testimony, she said that she first went to the Bosi house in July 2015. She testified the two incidents happened in May of 2016 but she wasn’t really sure.”

Highsmith contends Bosi is innocent.

“He did not use his authority to coerce her. You can’t just throw darts at a board and say it could have been this or that.”

The prosecutor, Marianne Woloshuck, argued the conviction should be affirmed and filed a cross-appeal stating that Bosi should be serving more time for his conviction.

“He had so much influence and power over her. For instance, she testified that he was suffocating her with phone calls and she felt suicidal because of that. She had to seek treatment. He was telling her how to dress, who she could date, what she could do. He had so much control over her life that even the first time she doubted herself when he touched her inappropriately. She thought it might be an accident. It’s only when it happened the second time that she realized the first time was no accident,” said Woloschuk.

Bosi, who was with the Living Lighthouse Church in Barrigada, was convicted in April 2019 after the victim accused him of touching her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and child abuse as a misdemeanor. However, Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez decided to change the felony charge at sentencing to a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, as the inappropriate "touches were over the clothing."

Bosi was sentenced to six months for the first misdemeanor sexual assault charge, 12 months for the other misdemeanor sexual assault charge and eight months for the child abuse charge. Perez suspended 12 months of the sentence, Post files state.

The prosecution previously stated that they are confident that the high court will affirm the conviction.

“I think the fact that she didn’t even react and kind of froze when these things happened … these are things that show he had an influence over her. He was going to exert his will. Also, the fact that he would show up to her house when she was there alone. The fact he constantly contacted her, sending her emails, and to delete the emails from her … that’s how you find the link between the authority and the coercion he used to make her submit to his will,” Woloschuk said.

The justices have not issued their decision.

Bosi is registered as a Level 1 sex offender, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.