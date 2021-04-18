Courtroom unavailability delays Ipan rape trial to September

Benjamin Pablo was arrested three years ago and charged with the rape of a woman at Ipan Beach Park in Talofofo.

The case has yet to go to trial, but Pablo appeared before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday, represented by defense attorney John Terlaje.

The trial was scheduled for May 26. However, Quan, who temporarily presides over the case, said it would have to be delayed.

"At this point, given the status of the availability of the courtroom, we are going to move the date," said the judge.

Public health social distancing guidelines have forced the court to make accommodations in light of the limited space in existing courtrooms. Superior Court judges are now holding trials at different venues such as the San Ramon building, but that space is shared by all the judges.

Pablo waived his right to a speedy trial, according to Terlaje. The waiver means the court is not bound to set trial within 45 days as required by the Speedy Trial Act.

The delay works well for the government, who said the victim is off island and would need to be flown in for the trial.

Looking at an August-September time frame, Terlaje took a few minutes to confer with his client about delaying the trial. The defense returned and indicated that a September trial would be favorable.

Considering the island's Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 status and travel guidelines, Quan said the trial would be set for September.

As soon as the scheduling order is received, the Office of the Attorney General said they would make the witness's flight arrangements.

With September eyed for trial, Quan indicated that he would issue a scheduling order Thursday.

Pablo, a homeless man living on the beach where the rape occurred, is accused of raping and robbing a woman on May 1, 2018; he has denied his involvement.

Incident

The woman and her friend were sitting on the beach when they were approached by a man brandishing a knife who demanded that they lay down face forward on the beach.

He allegedly sexually assaulted one of the women, took her keys, and stole her black Toyota Camry.

Nearly a week after the incident, police located the victim's stolen vehicle with Pablo behind the wheel. He led officers on a car chase through Talofofo before being apprehended, according to court documents.

He told police that he swapped methamphetamine with an unidentified person in exchange for the vehicle.

Pablo was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree robbery, and theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Since his arrest, Pablo has remained at the Department of Corrections held on $50,000 cash bail.