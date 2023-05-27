Courts: Pretrial conditions remain in effect

The Judiciary of Guam remains closed despite the declaration of Condition of Readiness 4.

On Sunday, Chief Justice Robert Torres of the Supreme Court of Guam ordered the courts to follow the rest of the government of Guam in closing their doors in anticipation of then-Tropical Storm Mawar, which later strengthened into a typhoon.

Torres' order said the courts, with the closure and the declaration of Condition of Readiness 2, would not be opened until Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared the island to be in COR 4.

As a result, all hearings, trials and jury selections, along with check-ins, drug testing and appointments with the Probation Services division have been rescheduled.

"Individuals under pretrial or probation supervision, including juveniles, should await further instructions from their probation officers and continue to comply with all other requirements," the order stated, adding court filing deadlines will be extended if they were scheduled this week.

The Judiciary's spokesperson, Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, on Tuesday told The Guam Daily Post an evaluation of damage needed to be done before setting a time frame to resume operations.

"While there are no known concerns at this time, we will evaluate any potential damage before resuming operations. As we continue to monitor the situation, the Judiciary will assess and prioritize those matters that require immediate attention upon reopening," Elmore-Hernandez said.

On Thursday, after the declaration of COR 4, Elmore-Hernandez issued a statement on the continued closure of the Judiciary.

"The Judiciary of Guam remains closed until an assessment of the court's power and the generators have been completed," she said, adding that essential staff will report to work to address the situation.

"All hearings and court proceedings remain canceled and will be rescheduled. Upon reopening, the Judiciary will prioritize matters that require immediate attention," Elmore-Hernandez stated.

Federal court

Similarly, the District Court of Guam was closed with an order issued by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and was scheduled to reopen when COR 4 was declared.

"All hearings scheduled during the time of closure per this order will be rescheduled. All filings due while the court is closed shall be deemed timely filed if filed when the court opens for regular business," Tydingco-Gatewood ordered, while also adding electronic filing remains available for registered users.

Jurors were also asked to call the jury line at 671-969-4499 for updated reporting instructions.

For immediate assistance from the U.S. Probation Office, contact the assigned probation officer or call 1-969-4600, ext. 1.

Chief Deputy Charles White may be available for emergencies at 671-988-9031.