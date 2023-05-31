Courts reopen on limited basis

The Judiciary of Guam opened to the public Tuesday afternoon, but only for "limited transactions and urgent proceedings."

On Monday, Chief Justice Robert Torres of the Supreme Court of Guam issued an order that opened the doors of the Guam Judicial Center for the first time since closing ahead of Typhoon Mawar.

The order, however, opened the courts on a limited basis, considering the storm "brought significant destruction to Guam, including disruption of power and water services, structural damage to homes and businesses, and disruption of communication services. Our reopening aims to balance these factors with our obligation to ensure statutory compliance and access to justice," Torres stated in a press release issued Monday.

Back on schedule

This means the following proceedings will go on as scheduled:

Magistrate proceedings.

Arraignments for in-custody defendants.

Writs of habeas corpus.

Jury selections in asserted criminal matters.

Grand jury proceedings and preliminary hearings.

Preliminary hearings for detained juveniles.

Civil protection orders.

Temporary restraining orders.

Search warrants.

Warrant returns.

Emergency guardianship.

Any other locally or federally mandated hearings.

Any other hearings at the judicial officer's discretion.

"All other Supreme Court and Superior Court matters scheduled to be heard during the week of May 30, 2023, through June 2, 2023, will be rescheduled," Torres said, adding that notices of rescheduling will be issued.

Jurors are directed to monitor the jury recording system for important jury instructions. Inquiries can be made at the Judiciary's Jury Unit at 671-475-3440/3136.

Torres stated rescheduled hearing dates include, but are not limited to:

Criminal and civil trials.

Appellate arguments.

Motion hearings.

Probate proceedings.

Child support hearings.

Temporary restraining orders, injunctions, civil protection orders, or stays set to expire May 22 shall be extended under the same terms for 10 days from the date of the order, unless the assigned judge terminates or modifies the order.

In addition, filing deadlines for the next week shall be tolled for 10 days and shall be deemed timely if filed on or before June 9.