Seven people recently completed the Driving While Impaired Treatment Court Program. They were honored in a graduation ceremony Friday at the Guam Judicial Center.

“We used a team approach to hold you accountable for your own sobriety and transformation,” said Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III. “This was no ‘get-out-of-jail-free card’ for you – this was an intensive treatment program with much judicial supervision that we are proud of for you for completing in the DWI Treatment Court.”

By providing therapeutic treatment for addiction and rehabilitation, the DWI Treatment Court Program works to reduce recidivism for medium- and high-risk offenders. The program, which began in 2018, has graduated 16 people so far. Seventy-four people are currently in the program.

“Your families and employers should be commended for their support of you in this important program,” said Presiding Judge Lamorena. “In the days, weeks, months and years ahead we all are hopeful that you can give back to those in the program today and help them to stay sober and productive.”

The seven participants had their cases dismissed and expunged to conclude the graduation ceremony. Each graduate received a certificate, special wood carved latte stone and silver coin courtesy of the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

Drug records expunged

Also on Friday, four graduates of the Adult Drug Court Program were honored in Judge Anita Sukola’s courtroom at Superior Court of Guam. The four were all first-time drug offenders with no previous criminal records, and their criminal records were expunged upon successful completion of the program.