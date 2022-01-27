Two cousins who were accused in the death of Marine veteran Jaron Weilbacher denied the murder charges handed down against them in a superseding indictment filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Jan. 21.

John Mike Muliaga, 22, pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and two counts of assault as a misdemeanor.

His co-defendant and cousin, Fiataulaluia Ahkee, 31, pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Both appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday where they waived their speedy trial rights.

The case was assigned to Judge Alberto Tolentino.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Muliaga was already facing charges of murder, while a grand jury had indicted Ahkee, a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, on a charge of manslaughter.

The new indictment changes that charge against Ahkee to murder, as he was accused of striking the victim in the head while the victim lay on the ground unconscious, court documents state.

Muliaga is accused of causing the injury that resulted in the victim losing consciousness, documents state.

Muliaga also allegedly attacked two others during the Oct. 9, 2021, fight outside of King’s restaurant in Tamuning.

The pair are currently out of prison and have since been placed under house arrest. The cousins were ordered by the court to have no contact and stay away from each other.