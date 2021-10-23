Murder defendant John Mike Muliaga and his cousin, Fiatuagaluia Ahkee, will answer to the indictment handed down against them in the Superior Court of Guam early next month.

A grand jury indicted Muliaga on charges of murder, aggravated assault and assault, and Ahkee, a soldier in the U.S. Army assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault late Thursday.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

The duo is accused in the Oct. 9 brutal beating that led to the death of 23-year-old Marine Corps veteran Jaron "JC" Weilbacher.

Prosecutors referred to the defendants as brothers.

But, Ahkee’s defense attorney Jay Arriola confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that they are first cousins who were raised together in American Samoa.

It was said in court that Muliaga moved to the island a couple of months ago to live with his cousin on the Air Force base.

He remains in the Department of Corrections on a $25,000 cash bail.

Ahkee has since been placed under house arrest.