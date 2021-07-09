Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Philip Carbullido has weighed in on Bill 112-36, the proposed replacement for the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, stating that the Judiciary of Guam simply does not have the resources to meet the mandates of the bill as written.

"The Judiciary does not have the financial or personnel resources to meet the mandates of Bill112 should it become law in its present form," Carbullido stated. "Without adequate funding to support the required resources, the magistrate judges will be unable to effectively and efficiently conduct pretrial screening and processing of malpractice claims as contemplated by Bill 112. The Judiciary respectfully requests consideration of additional appropriations and a prospective effective date for Bill 112."

In response, the bill's main sponsor, Speaker Therese Terlaje, stated that the Judiciary already handles malpractice lawsuits, which is why the bill assumes the court is able to handle claims, and other jurisdictions also have pretrial screening panels managed by the judicial branch. However, concerns about the need to prepare for implementation are valid, she said.

"Ideally, magistrates and judges receive continuous training in the handling of the varied matters before them. When the magistrate's responsibilities were expanded in recent law, the Judiciary did not make mention of the need for additional training. The Judiciary's need to prepare for implementation of a change in law (is) valid and expected," Terlaje said. "Expert witness fees are borne by each party under Bill 112-36, just as they are under the current law and would not impose an additional financial burden on the courts."

The Speaker also noted that a confirmation hearing for an additional judge is set for next week, which should help the court address a backlog of cases. Carbullido said Bill 112 would exacerbate their backlog without more resources.

"In addition, the Judiciary is expected to receive a portion of the ARP funds, which should also assist with its finances," the speaker said, referring to the federal American Rescue Plan.

Bill 112, also known as the Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act, would replace the current mandatory arbitration process with a confidential pretrial screening process before a magistrate judge. Arbitration and mediation remain options under the bill.

Arbitration is an out-of-court dispute resolution process and may cost thousands of dollars in filing fees alone, a price out of reach for many people, according to supporters of the measure. They also argue that arbitration costs deter patients from pursuing legitimate claims.

Most states have some form of pre-lawsuit mediation, screening or review in malpractice cases, but none have as stringent an arbitration requirement as Guam.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who had earlier retracted her support of Bill 112, wrote to Carbullido in late June asking whether the Judiciary could perform the bill's mandates.

Carbullido's concerns include the date of implementation, which is currently upon enactment. He asked for a prospective date of one year to give the Judiciary time to set up the process and prepare for malpractice lawsuits.

Magistrate judges will also need specialized training and education to oversee the complexities of medical malpractice cases, and the Judiciary has neither the funding nor internal expertise to provide this, Carbullido said.

But the Judiciary doesn't have the resources either way, according to Carbullido. The courts already have a large backlog of civil and criminal cases due to the pandemic, and the two magistrate judges available are already heavily occupied with judicial proceedings and additional responsibilities.

Additional public hearings on Bill 112 are scheduled or will be scheduled this month.

The Guam medical community has vehemently opposed Bill 112 through testimony from many of its members who argue that it would adversely impact health care on island. The bill's first public hearing Wednesday saw provider after provider voice concerns as the hearing extended well into the night.

These concerns include losing certain care for patients due to the risk of practicing outside one's specific specialty, which is sometimes necessary on Guam, an island in need of more providers. Some physicians have already stopped providing certain services, although the law remains the same for now, and the standard of care definition is the same between current law and Bill 112.

Lawmakers also heard from proponents, some of whom are family members of those who have been hurt by alleged malpractice, who say mandatory arbitration is cost-prohibitive for those seeking accountability.

Resident Ken Leon-Guerrero said the bill has to be looked at within the context of medicine as a business.

"In any other business on the island, if there is a situation, the patient or the customer has legal recourse. Health care is the one area where legal recourse does not exist," he said.

Press conference

Earlier this week, before the public hearing, members of the medical community hosted a press conference to discuss their opposition to the bill.

A number of issues were discussed with media, including concerns with costs and alternatives to Bill 112.

Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas advocated for additional funds to be given to Guam’s licensing boards, so those groups can vet malpractice claims currently handled by arbitrators.

However, while the licensing boards do investigate complaints as they relate to that board's relevant laws, as noted by the speaker during the public hearing Wednesday, the boards do not award monetary compensation for damages, which is the dominion of a tort claim.

Dr. Nathaniel Berg, answering a question about who could be held liable under Bill 112, stated additional clarity was placed in Bill 112 to ensure certain people can be targeted for claims.

"And remember this was written by Mr. Keogh. Two attorneys, attorney Terlaje and attorney Keogh wrote this bill. So what I can imagine and I wonder why else would you do it. Make it really clear that we can go after the nurses. Because nurses are the No. 1 target for malpractice. Be sure to name them specifically," Berg said.

Keogh appears to refer to Robert Keogh, an attorney who has supported Bill 112 and a change to the arbitration law. It's unclear who Berg was referring to with "attorney Terlaje."

The arbitration act defines a "health professional" as any person licensed or certified to practice the healing arts within the territory of Guam. Nurses would already fall under this definition.

Bill 112 keeps that definition for "health care provider" but also includes a non-exhaustive list of specific professions, including nursing, and a medical care facility and its officers or employees.

In response to Berg's comments, the speaker said there is no change in the definition from current law.

"These are the same professionals covered under the MMMAA and are now equally extended the special pre-trial process under Bill 112," Terlaje said.

The speaker also denied that Keogh was involved with the bill's drafting.

"I wrote this bill, along with Sen. (Telo) Taitague, who is the chairperson on the Medical Malpractice Subcommittee," she said. "Attorney Keogh has provided input, including through the public hearing process, as did attorneys for clinics and hospitals. Doctors submitted a bill for my consideration, but I declined that bill because the cost mechanism was insufficient. This is part of the legislative process. The doctors need to stick to the facts."