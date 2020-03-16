COVID-19 cancels, postpones events

What's canceled, postponed

• Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam is suspending sports events, including practices, tryouts and competitions through March 21.

• The CHamoru Village Wednesday Night Market has been canceled

• Village-sponsored events and activities are suspended until further notice.

• The Guam Department of Education's professional development seminar scheduled for today has been canceled.

• Guam Community College's assembly today has been canceled.

• Public senior citizen centers will be closed to prevent the congregation of individuals particularly susceptible to complications caused by COVID-19.

• Village gyms will remain operational, but events with more than 100 people will be prohibited.

• Government of Guam Executive Branch travel is on hold.

• Military personnel and their families are banned from traveling even on domestic trips unless the trip is mission-critical.

Navy base access

To ensure the safety and health of all those who access U.S. Naval Base Guam and Naval Security Forces, a new policy has been implemented effective immediately for all those entering. Visitors must hold up their ID cards for the gate guards to scan the IDs.

• The sentry will direct the driver of the vehicle to collect all identification card/access credentials of all in the vehicle.

• The sentry will direct the driver of the vehicle to extend his/her identification card/access.

• The sentry will observe the picture matches the driver of the vehicle, observe the identification access credential has not expired and observe the identification card/access credential for any evidence of tampering.

• The sentry will also direct the driver to flip his/her identification.

• The same steps will be executed for all other occupants in the vehicle.

The touchless ID policy is an effort to minimize the exposure and spread of germs to both security members and drivers.