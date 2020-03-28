The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has two confirmed cases of COVID-19; one of the persons who tested positive recently traveled from Guam.

According to a press release from Gov. Ralph Torres’ office, both individuals re in quarantine at the Kanoa Resort. They started showing symptoms on March 26 while at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation.

CHCC has initiated the contact tracing for both patients, including close family members, friends and members of faith-based organizations in which they were members.

One person is a 42-year-old man and the second is a 49-year-old woman.

“We are monitoring their health closely while in quarantine,” officials stated. “Both of these cases are linked to travel into Saipan.”

One of the patients travelled from Guam on March 12. The other individual traveled to Tinian on March 13 and returned to Saipan on March 14.

Both patients began showing symptoms on or around March 17 and sought care at CHCC on March 25 and 26. Both cases wee determined to meet the criteria of persons under investigation set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials stated.

Samples were taken from both patients and sent to the Guam Public Health Laboratory for testing. The results were received on Saturday, March 28.

“Now that we have two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases we are strongly advising all residents to be responsible in practicing good hand hygiene, social distancing, and protect our most vulnerable population including our man’amko and patients with chronic medical conditions,” officials stated.

