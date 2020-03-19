Guam now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, nearly triple from the first three announced on Sunday.

The government’s announcement of the three additional cases followed a decision to implement mandatory screening for inbound passengers from the Philippines.

A total of 65 tests were performed from March 12-18, officials stated in a press release. There were 57 cases that tested negative for COVID-19. Government officials on Wednesday said there were no fatalities related to COVID-19.

“They are dealing with significant health challenges, but we are very lucky to say that all of the individuals are with us,” said Carlo Branch, the governor's policy director. “We specifically verified ... none of the five individuals has passed.”

Branch was referring to the five people who tested positive between Sunday and Tuesday.

Of the two cases reported on Tuesday, officials confirmed that one person arrived on a March 2 Philippine Airlines flight. The second individual was related to two other confirmed cases. Officials expect to release information today on whether they had a recent history of travel.

Officials said the patients remain in isolation at Guam Memorial Hospital until they’re moved to the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights, which was identified about a week ago as the site for COVID-19 patients.

They’ve reiterated that the Department of Public Health and Social Services, with the help of Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense and the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, are tracking the individuals with whom the patients have been in contact.

“As part of the GovGuam’s coordinated COVID-19 response, the DPHSS continues contact tracing for the eight positive COVID-19 cases identified this week. The contact tracing investigation includes identifying close contacts of the individuals. Close contacts may include family members and co-workers who will be quarantined and actively monitored by DPHSS for 14 days after their last contact with the case,” a Joint Information Center press release states.

There’s also a mandatory quarantine protocol for travelers from the Philippines – they’re required to provide a medical certificate stating they don’t have the virus that causes COVID-19.

Officials also warn that inbound passengers at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport may be delayed due to screenings. Additionally, “certain travelers will be subject to quarantine,” the JIC release states.

Isolation unit to open soon

Guam’s first five cases of COVID-19 are set to be transported to the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights. GHS/OCD's mobile command post was seen stationed at the facility Wednesday, and nurses were called for training the same day,

“It’s slated to open very soon,” Branch said. “This has always been a part of the plan. The government made no secret of the fact that our space for this purpose would be the Skilled Nursing Unit, the designated site for COVID-19 patients who need active treatment.”

Patients at the SNU have since been moved out or relocated to allow government officials to convert the building into an isolation unit.

Travel restrictions

The governor’s executive order has led to a mandatory quarantine for nonresidents arriving on Guam from areas affected by the virus. Returning Guam residents without that certificate will be subject to quarantine in their homes for a minimum of 14 days.

“Several of the confirmed COVID-19 cases from Guam have previous travels to Manila. In light of that fact, the governor, the Public Health director and literally every expert we can find helped to craft the (standard operating procedures), which define the travel restrictions even further and strengthen them relative to travel from the Philippines,” Branch said. “Under the order as well as the current state of the law, if an individual presents a certificate, which for these purposes will be test results from a certified health organization that you have been COVID-free within the last 72 hours before arrival, then you are free to come to Guam. We would recommend self-isolation at home. ... If you come to Guam from the Philippines without the required health certificate, then you will be subject to the quarantine.”

Branch said the administration is continuing with a "developing process that is extremely dynamic."

"The biggest thing the governor tried to indicate is even more dangerous than the COVID virus itself, can come from misinformation and panic,” he said. “We recognize much of the threat is coming from countries which we are very familiar with, so we are moving quickly to implement processes which never existed on Guam and didn’t really exist in much of the world, except from the fact we are attempting to deal with this global threat.”