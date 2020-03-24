Two additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed for the island just as the governor announced she's extending Guam's public health emergency by another 14 days.

That brings Guam's total number of confirmed cases to 29, though the respiratory illness has taken the life of one Guamanian. And according to doctors who are assisting the administration, those numbers are projected to get worse – with confirmed cases possibly exceeding 100 by the end of the week – before they get better.

Meanwhile, people who arrived on flights recently and have been quarantined over the last few days look to have been moved to the Pacific Star Resort & Spa in Tumon.

Of the 40 tests performed on Monday, three were inconclusive, which means those people will have to be retested, said governor's spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin. Thirty-five tests came back negative.

All COVID-19 patients are in isolation – some at home and others at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights – while those needing constant medical attention are at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey released statistics of the confirmed cases during a press conference held at the Joint Information Center on Monday afternoon.

On Monday night, officials were only able to report the conditions of 26 patients: 15 patients are in stable condition, while 11 are in fair condition.

Five confirmed cases are from the north, 12 from central, four from the south and six from unknown locations. Twenty of the cases remain in home isolation, while the others are split up between Guam Memorial Hospital and the SNU in Barrigada Heights.

The cases range from patients in their 20s to 60s and 80s to 90s.

“We contact them frequently, at least twice a day, and ensure they are OK and we also assess their conditions,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey, who said each case is being isolated based on CDC guidelines.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she will release the details of the emergency in her executive order today.

“I will also be closing parks and beaches with detailed guidelines to follow,” said Leon Guerrero. “We are doing everything in our power and we will not stop until we can eradicate this virus from our island.”

The governor said that although she has ordered the closure of nonessential government agencies and mandated social isolation, the number of confirmed cases on Guam continues to climb.

She said she does not want to extend it to a complete lockdown of the entire island.

Projections

Dr. Felix Cabrera presented Guam’s estimated trajectory for COVID-19 cases and the impact for hospitalized patients.

The information was gathered by the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group.

It’s projected that the number of COVID-19 cases will pass 100 by the end of the week, an estimated 135 cases will be hospitalized by the end of this month and an estimated 45 cases will be in intensive care units by April 4.

“At our current spread rate, Guam’s critical care system breakpoint could occur by next week, if not sooner,” said Cabrera.

He said the approximate amount of beds at GMH, the SNU and Guam Regional Medical City combined is at 350.

But he said at least 100 of those beds would be unstaffed, including 15 ICU beds.

“There is the potential to overwhelm our system here,” he said. “So the 15 beds in ICU is the critical care system breakpoint and what will happen here is that the death rate from COVID-19 will skyrocket from here, if not earlier.”

He said the precautions now in place have helped to prevent a 200% daily spread rate on Guam, which means Guam would have had close to 100 confirmed cases by March 19.

“Because of our current efforts with everyone doing social distancing, washing your hands, covering your cough, we avoided having a breakpoint (Sunday), but we’ve only bought time,” he said. “Everyone must take all our governor’s orders and precautions advised very, very seriously. Most important is strict social distancing and very frequent hygiene.”

Cabrera said the goal is to cut the spread rate by at least half.

“If we cut in half our current spread rate, then Guam’s critical care system will have a chance to bend without breaking,” he said.

He admits people can still die from this virus but said more can be done to prevent more deaths from occurring.

More testing

Leon Guerrero said there are other laboratory professionals assisting with the backlog of tests that need to be performed.

“We are going to get caught up,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey. “As the governor indicated, we also have the support from GMH and we are getting a lot of their personnel to be cross-trained so that they are able to handle our machine. In line with that, I signed a memorandum of agreement with the diagnostic laboratory services. So not only can we have the test done through the State Health Department, but we can also have it done through DLS at Hawaii and also through Quest in California.”

Guam received 200 more test kits on Sunday and more continues to be requested.

Public Health investigators also continue to trace those who potentially came in contact with the two confirmed cases who frequented Hafa Adai Bingo in Tamuning. Unpingo-DeNorcey said there is a possibility of a third person linked to that location, but they are awaiting test results.

Additionally, GMH Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas confirmed the 68-year-old woman who died from the virus early Sunday did receive dialysis treatment the day before she went to the hospital. Public Health is monitoring the dialysis center as well.

“We are going to continue aggressively doing actions and decisions to lower that down. My goal is to have no cases every day. My message to you is to help us – stay home, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and cover your cough,” said Leon Guerrero. “We have medical experts here, we have CDC experts here and direct communication lines to our federal counterpart. We actually have all the resources and the talents locally ... we have the means, the knowledge, the data so that we can anticipate and so we can work at flattening the curve which is very important. Let’s all work together, not against each other.”