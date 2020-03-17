COVID-19 closures and cancellations

With the announcement of the first three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Guam, the government, private schools and community groups have announced closures.

Most of the closures follow the governor's executive order on Monday to shut down the government for 14 days. Other organizations are closed until further notice.

Public schools

• Guam Department of Education classes at all public schools have been canceled until further notice.

• Guahan Academy Charter School classes are canceled.

• SIFA Learning Academy classes are canceled until further notice. All scheduled events have also been canceled or postponed.

Guam Community College

Guam Community College is closed until further notice.

University of Guam

The University of Guam announced that in-person classes are canceled until further notice.

Catholic schools

There will be no classes for Catholic schools until further notice, the Archdiocese of Agana stated.

Catholic school students will continue to stay home from school beginning Tuesday until further notice. Students will observe an early spring break this week.

Faculty and staff members are asked to report to their schools on Tuesday to prepare for the students' alternative teaching and learning activities away from school, including online learning and academic packets that can be picked up at the schools. The alternative teaching and learning activities will begin Monday, March 23.

St. Paul Christian School

Classes are cancelled and are scheduled to resume on March 31. Students can access lessons via Google Classroom, e-books, Achieve 3000, and other educational resources. The main office and business office will resume limited hours – 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays – beginning Tuesday.

Harvest Christian Academy

Harvest Christian Academy will be closed through March 29, and possibly longer, depending on the guidelines of our government. The school is working on a system to continue learning online.

Archdiocese of Agana

The Archdiocese of Agana announced that public attendance to all Sunday and weekday public Masses as well as other parish events will be suspended from March 17 to April 18.

“I understand that the following instructions may be difficult to hear, but I encourage us all to continue to hold fast to prayer and penance during this Lenten season,” Archbishop Michael Byrnes stated.

“I announce that in conjunction with the declaration of emergency and as part of our precautionary measures to stop and avert the further spread of COVID-19, all Sunday and weekday public Masses – as well as all other parish events – be suspended in the Archdiocese of Agana, effective Tuesday, March 17, until Saturday, April 18,” he said.

Mass will be said through the radio, TV and on social media platforms, according to the archdiocese.

Guam Museum

The Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum & Chamorro Educational Facility will be closed for the next 14 days in line with the governor’s directive to shut down nonessential government agencies.

All exhibitions, events and field trips have been canceled, officials stated in a public announcement.

Sports

• Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam is suspending sports events, including practices, tryouts and competitions through March 21.

• Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association events are canceled for 14 days as of Monday, March 16.

Village events

• The Chamorro Village Wednesday night market has been canceled

• Village-sponsored events and activities are suspended until further notice.

• Public senior citizen centers will be closed to prevent the congregation of individuals particularly susceptible to complications caused by COVID-19.

Palauan Evangelical Church of Guam

Palauan Evangelical Church of Guam services for March 22 and March 29 have been canceled.