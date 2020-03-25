COVID-19 numbers as of 2 p.m. Wednesday

Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey provided an update on the demographics of the confirmed COVID-19 patients on the island.

Guam has 32 total cases, though one person has passed away.

Where are the 31 cases?

• 21 in home isolation

• 2 are at the Skilled Nursing Unit COVID-19 isolation unit

• 8 patients are at GMH

Breakdown by gender

• 13 are men

• 19 are female.

Test results

The Public Health Laboratory has run 233 tests since testing began on March 12.

Of those, 32 were positive and 201 tests came back negative.

How are they doing?

• 21 are in stable condition

• 10 are hospitalized (seven at GMH, 1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit, and 2 are in the Skilled Nursing Unit).

Where do they regularly reside?

Eight of the patients live in northern Guam, 14 live in the central part of the island and 8 live in the south.

How are the health care provides doing?

Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas confirmed that one nurse tested positive, but the exposure was not due to the hospital but due to contact with people who traveled to Manila. The nurse is currently in quarantine.

Perez-Posadas said of the three hospital staff who came into contact with a patient who was admitted to the hospital and later was determined to be COVID-19 positive, two of the tests came back negative and one test is pending.