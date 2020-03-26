48 COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's

Metro Manila’s St. Luke’s Medical Center, one of the primary destinations for Guam residents seeking medical care in the Philippines, has stopped admitting COVID-19 patients after having reported 592 of its front-line health care workers are under quarantine.

The hospital has 48 hospitalized COVID-19 patients under its care, according to a statement the hospital issued Tuesday.

The hospital said both of its hospitals, in Quezon City and in Bonifacio Global City, can no longer admit COVID-19 patients.

The hospital, in a message to patients, stated there are also 139 patients in the hospital’s care who are under investigation for possible COVID-19 contagion.

"Both hospitals have already exceeded maximum capacity and admitting more COVID-19 patients will seriously impact our ability to deliver the critical level of care and attention patients need at this time. We are also treating non-COVID-19 patients on other floors in which their health conditions cannot be compromised," St. Luke's stated.

"While it is our desire to extend quality health care to every patient that needs our help, we can only do so much at this point,” the private health care provider said.

Guam health insurance companies also have offices at St. Luke’s.

The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission International.

It's unclear how many Guam patients are at St. Luke’s at this time.