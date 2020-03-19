COVID-19 Q&A: 'What happens if I don't get paid?'

"With my workplace shut down, what happens if I don't get paid?"

This was among the questions asked today by readers of The Guam Daily Post. The following answers were provided during an interview with the governor's director of policy, Carlo Branch.

Question: Can I file a complaint if I don't get paid because of the government-ordered shutdown of businesses starting tomorrow?

Answer: For private-sector workers, there is no immediate local government assistance program available if they will not get paid as a result of the COVID-19 business closures.

Q: So who can I turn to for help?

A: President Trump has signed two financial relief measures into law to help employers who can then in turn help their employees.

One of the measures provides qualified small businesses low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover the cost of operating their business during the economic downturn.

The second one provides employers tax credits to help them pay for the 14-day leave of absence by an employee who misses work due to COVID-19 or to care for a family member such as a child affected by COVID-19-related school or daycare shutdown or illness.

Q: But these are long-term solutions. Where can I get the help that will bring immediate financial relief?

A: The cost of the COVID-19 crisis is too great for any local government like GovGuam to bear on its own. So, no local program for immediate assistance is available for now.

The hope is that in two to three weeks, the U.S. Congress will enact the third phase of the country's financial aid package that directly benefits individuals and families.

(Editor's note: The proposal would give $1,000 to each adult U.S. citizen and $500 for every minor child, and there's discussion whether this would be a one-time payment or for over a few months through the duration of the crisis.)

Q: So if President Trump signs the third financial aid package into law, how will individuals on Guam get paid?

A: It's not clear yet, but based on a prior post-supertyphoon disaster on Guam, the federal government issued assistance checks to individuals and the checks were cashable on Guam.

Q: For GovGuam workers whose offices are closed, are they getting paid?

A: During the closure of nonessential GovGuam offices, affected employees should be working from home and paid normal duty pay. If they can't work from home by the nature of their job, they are on stand-by to be detailed to jobs that will allow them to work without violating the rule on avoiding crowds or congregating.