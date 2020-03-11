COVID-19 test kits arrive; report confirms decrease in tourists

The latest report on tourism numbers from the Guam Visitors Bureau showed 116,630 arrivals in February, a 15% decrease compared to the same period last year.

It's the first major decrease in tourism in years, spurred by the spread of COVID-19, which originated out of China and quickly spread to surrounding Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea - Guam's two largest tourism markets.

Local officials are trying to protect Guam, which currently has no reported cases of COVID-19. Various events that typically draw large crowds from Asia, such as the annual United Guam Marathon, have been postponed. That means, however, fewer tourists for Guam and a loss of potential revenue. The marathon alone, in previous years, has attracted more than 4,000 athletes in previous years, who have helped generate more than $7 million, race organizers have said.

Meanwhile, test kits for COVID-19 have arrived on Guam. Local officials have said it would take a couple of weeks to set up the test kits, which were sent by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and testing could start as soon as the end of the month.

Additionally, local officials are expecting to place health care workers at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport to screen inbound and outbound passengers sometime this week. Officials had said the workers might start as early as Tuesday; however, GIAA's Rolenda Faasumalie said the workers were still undergoing training and vetting, and they weren't set up yet.

January numbers

GVB also released the January arrivals. The January report was uncharacteristically late. Typically, monthly reports are sent to the public and to GVB's partners in the industry by the second week of the following month.

January's arrivals "finished strong" with 157,479 visitors, which is an increase of 6.8%, compared to January 2019. The growth was enough to become the best January in the island’s tourism history.

February numbers

While the threat of COVID-19 caught global attention in January, it's the February arrivals that show an impact on Guam's tourism industry.

“Guam was riding off the momentum of a record fiscal year with more routes and seasonal flights into the first month of 2020,” said GVB President and CEO Pilar Laguaña. “However, the novel coronavirus has now changed the tourism industry’s momentum globally. As we assess the long-term impact this will have on our local economy, we are committed to working together with our airline and industry partners to mitigate those effects and prepare a path forward. First and foremost, the health and safety of our people and visitors remain our top priority.”

Meanwhile, the GVB board of directors has developed a coronavirus task force to address and mitigate the effects and concerns of the tourism industry. The task force is made up of representatives of the board of directors, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and GVB management and staff. This group continuously monitors source markets, communicates with overseas partners and is developing recovery plans that will be activated at the proper time.

Reported spending increases

GVB's first quarter visitor profile report, which includes tourism spending from October to December 2019, shows that spending during that period was higher than the previous year.

"Visitors spent an average of $732.96, a 35.3% increase than the first quarter of FY2019," the GVB report stated, adding the increase reflected both Japanese and Korean tourists.

Japanese visitors spent an average of $623.34, which is 3.4% more per person; and spent more on transportation, by about 15.6% over the previous year.

The Korean visitor spending average grew significantly to $767.35, which is a 41.8% increase per person, with travelers spending more on transportation, by about 61%. They also spent more at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport - by about 117.9%.